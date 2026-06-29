Tezpur College Hosts National Seminar on Knowledge, Character and Nation Building

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Department of Philosophy, Tezpur College, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organised a one-day national seminar on the theme “Knowledge, Character and National Building: Ancient Indian Philosophies, Swami Vivekananda, and Contemporary Thinkers”. The programme began with the rendition of the college anthem by the students of Tezpur College. Dr Swadhinata Mahanta, the president of the governing body of Tezpur College, inaugurated the seminar by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika, the principal of the college, delivered the welcome address. Dr Debartha Moran from the Department of Philosophy at Cotton University delivered the keynote address. Dr Moran, along with the resource person for the second technical session, Dr Tulika Baruah of Kherajkhat College, attended the inaugural session through the online platform.

The resource person for the first technical session, Dr Abdul Majid, retired principal of LOKD College, Dhekiajuli, along with faculty members, research scholars, and students, attended the inaugural session. The seminar featured 25 research papers presented in both online and offline formats.

Also Read: Tezpur College begins seven-day academic exchange with Royal University of Bhutan