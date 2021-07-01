Harisinga H S School bids farewell to retired teachers in Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT



UDALGURI: Harisinga H S School bade farewell to three retired teachers. A farewell meeting was organized at the school premises maintaining COVID protocol and it was presided over by Swarna Basumatari, the Principal of the school.

Bhojraj Upadhyaya, the Hindi teacher, who had joined on March 1, 1990 and Bharat Chandra Chaudhury, assistant teacher who had joined on December 6 in 1993, had superannuated on May 31 while Arabinda Ojha, who had joined as Science teacher on February 3, 1994, retired on June 30. The school staff honoured the three retired teachers with a xarai, citation and endi chadar. The other teachers also felicitated the retired teachers with gamosa and aronai.

Also Read: Additional Secretary Isan Bardalai accorded a warm farewell