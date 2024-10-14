Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Visits Kamakhya Temple To Offer Prayers

GUWAHATI: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on October 14 along with his wife Suman Saini to offer prayers at the revered site.
The couple was accompanied by Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli during the visit to the temple, where they sought blessings for the progress of their state.
Following the prayer ritual, CM Saini addressed the media, affirming his government's commitment to expedite the developmental process in the northern state of Haryana.
He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by attributing the 'last decade of progress' to PM Modi's leadership.
He also highlighted that the state has achieved equitable growth across all societal segments. The Haryana CM also assured that the promises made by his party during the elections will be fulfilled.
He also re-iterated the administration's focus on uplifting the standard of living for the impoverished, farmers, women and young people.
