HCDG College Organises Motivational Talk on “Navigation of Life” for Students

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, organized a motivational talk on the topic “Navigation of Life” on May 22, 2026, at the HCDG College Auditorium. The talk was organized by the Office of the Principal in association with the IQAC of HCDG College.

The invited resource person for the talk was Dombidhar Taye, a prominent motivational speaker, student counsellor, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner, and public servant from Sivasagar, Assam.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, with a welcome address highlighting the significance of such talks for the younger generation and students. The meeting was attended by faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students of the college.

The programme was organized specifically for the newly admitted Higher Secondary first-year and second-year students of the college with the objective of motivating them in their new phase of academic life.

Dombidhar Taye encouraged the students to inculcate dedication, willingness, and hard work to achieve their desired goals. He also advised them to make efficient use of their time and avoid the misuse of mobile phones so that they could devote their valuable time and resources to studies and other productive activities.

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of self-love, determination, a positive attitude, and willpower, which would ultimately lead to long-term success and happiness in life.

The students were enlightened and rejuvenated by the deliberations and actively interacted with and responded to the questions posed by Taye. The programme concluded with comments and observations by Dr. Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College.

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