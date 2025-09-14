Headmistress Manashi Bora felicitated for excellence in teaching

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Manashi Bora, headmistress of Sootea Academy and a resident of Kacharigaon, Sootea was accorded public felicitation at a programme held at Kacharigaon namghar premises on Friday. Manashi Bora has been awarded the district level best teachers award by Biswanath district administration on the teachers’ day. Binu Bora, teacher of Borbhagiya MV School who was also awarded with district level best teachers award by Sonitpur district administration was felicitated. It is pertinent to mention here that Manashi Bora joined as an assistant teacher at Pub Behali HSS in 1999 and transferred to Sootea Academy in 2003. She assumed the post of headmistress in 2021. She was awarded the Excellence Teacher Award 2025 by the Akhil Bharatiya Patrakar Mahasabha. The programme was attended by local residents and dignitaries of the area.

