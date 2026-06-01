World No Tobacco Day Observed Across Assam with Awareness Drives and Health Camps

CORRESPONDENTS

NALBARI: The World No Tobacco Day was observed at Nalbari Nursing Training School under the joint initiative of the National Health Mission, Nalbari, and the Nalbari District Tobacco Control Cell with an aim to promote awareness against tobacco consumption and encourage a healthier society.

The programme, hosted by health worker Hemanga Dutta, included detailed discussions on tobacco prevention measures and the provisions of the Tobacco Control Act, commonly known as COTPA-2003. The observance was organised with the objective of building a tobacco-free society and ensuring a healthier world.

BOKAKHAT: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Kamargaon College observed the World No Tobacco Day with the aim of creating awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

The programme was conducted by Dr Punendra Das, Coordinator of the NSS unit of Kamargaon College, while the Head of the Department of Political Science, Prof Bidyut Deuri, attended as the resource person.

DEMOW: The World No Tobacco Day was observed by HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, on May 30 at the college auditorium.

The initiative was undertaken by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit in collaboration with the Mental Health Club and the Internal Quality and Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college.

An awareness programme was conducted for the students of the college, where the faculty members and the non-teaching staff were also present.

KOKRAJHAR: On the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day, an awareness programme was organised at the Salvation Foundation Rehabilitation Centre, Kokrajhar, on Sunday. The event was jointly conducted by the District Health Society, District Tobacco Control Cell, Kokrajhar, and the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, Kokrajhar.

The programme was chaired by Dr Kaushik Das and attended by Dr Wasim Akhtar Bari from the Kokrajhar Cancer Centre, along with his team, Ranjit Basumatary from Salvation Foundation, ICTC, staff of RN Brahma Civil Hospital, NTEP staff of Kokrajhar, and inmates of the rehabilitation centre.

As part of the programme, a health screening camp was conducted, during which 61 inmates underwent health check-ups and screening services.

GOLAGHAT: Marking World No Tobacco Day 2026, Cairn, Vedanta Oil & Gas, in collaboration with the District Narcotics Control Bureau (DNCB), Golaghat, organised an awareness initiative at Borpathar Higher Secondary School to sensitise the youth on the dangers of tobacco use, nicotine addiction, and substance abuse. The programme brought together more than 600 students from 16 high and higher secondary schools across the region, creating a platform for learning, engagement, and collective action towards a healthier future.

Aligned with this year’s theme, ‘Unmasking the Appeal - Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction,’ the initiative sought to equip students with the awareness and understanding needed to identify and resist the tactics often used to promote addictive substances among young people.

As part of the programme, a block-level quiz competition for students of Classes 9 to 12 was organised in partnership with the District Narcotics Control Bureau.

Also Read: Assam Marks World No Tobacco Day with Statewide Campaigns to ‘Unmask’ Nicotine Addiction