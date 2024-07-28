Health check-up camp hosts by Assam Medical College for individuals with down syndrome concludes

LAKHIMPUR: The Genetic Lab, Department of Anatomy and RBSK-DEI Centre of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) Dibrugarh, successfully organized a comprehensive health check-up camp for individuals with Down syndrome on Saturday. The programme commenced from 9:00 am with insightful speeches on Down Syndrome by esteemed guests. Dr. Sanjib Kakati, Principal of AMCH, initiated the programme, followed by Dr. Rajib Baruah, Joint Director of Health Services, Dibrugarh, Dr. Surekha Ramachandran, president of the Down Syndrome Federation of India, Chennai, and Dr. Giriraj Kusre, Professor of Anatomy, AMCH, also addressed the gathering. The programme was moderated by Mridupawan Hazarika. Following the awareness speeches, the health check-up camp began, featuring various stations for collecting vitals, dental checkups, cardiology, psychiatry, physiotherapy, psychology, ENT, and orthopaedics. A significant number of children with Down Syndrome attended the camp with their parents, availing the comprehensive health services provided. Besides the health care, the important goal of this camp was to identify active parents and to create a parents’ support group.

In connection, an interaction session on Continuous Medical Education (CME) was also organized on the topic, “Taking Care of a Person with Down Syndrome from Birth Onwards” in the Oil Lecture Hall, AMCH. Dr. Surekha Ramachandran and Dr. Giriraj Kusre shared their expertise, enlightening the audience about the journey and execution of the camp. Mridupawan Hazarika also participated in the session, contributing valuable insights. The camp saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers, including B.Sc Nursing Course students, the RBSK team, students and staff from the Department of Anatomy, students from the Department of Anthropology, DHSK College.

The successful completion of this camp marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive healthcare to individuals with Down Syndrome, demonstrating a commendable collaborative effort by all involved.

