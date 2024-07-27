Health Crisis in Nagaon: Over 6 Dead from Japanese Encephalitis Post-Flood; 20 Under Treatment

NAGAON: The post flood ravages have posed health hazard in various flood-affected areas in the Nagaon district and over 6 people including two women, have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) till date and 20 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Guwahati after being infected with JE, sources claimed.

Among those who died of JE, two each are from Kampur and Kaliabor areas while one each from Barhampur and Raha areas. The other 49 people have been infected with JE like diseases in the district.

Madhabi Bezbaruah, a 76-year-old woman hailing from Barhampur Bejorgaon village, detected with Japanese Encephalitis a couple of weeks back was bought back to her residence after a week-long treatment at a hospital in Guwahati. She died of JE on Thursday.

