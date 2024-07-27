Morigaon DDMA Hosts Workshop on Child-Friendly Spaces During Emergencies in Collaboration with ASDMA and UNICEF

MORIGAON: District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Morigaon in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and UNICEF, Assam organized one day District Level Capacity Building Workshop for Block /Circle Level Teams on Child Friendly Spaces during Emergencies on July 26, 2024 at Kalabithika, near D.C’s office, Morigaon. A total of 40 participants from Social Welfare, Education, Field Officer (Disaster Management) and Health department of Morigaon district participated in the workshop programme.

The training programme was inaugurated by District Commissioner-cum-Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, Morigaon, Devashish Sharma, and then followed by a valuable speech by him. Additional District Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of DDMA, Morigaon, Biman Das, were also present in the programme. The resource persons of the workshop are supervisor of Department of Woman and Child Development, Binita Bez, supervisor of ICDS project, Bhurbandha, Morigaon, Joya Bora, junior engineer of SSA, Morigaon, Sanjay Kalita, district MIS manager, PM POSHAN, Morigaon, Gautam Sankar Brahma.

It was a day-long workshop where the need of Child Friendly Spaces in Assam was discussed briefly. In the beginning of the training programme, a pre-training test was taken. After that the resource persons took various sessions on understanding humanitarian crisis and its impact on children, understanding need of children during a humanitarian crisis situation, introduction to child friendly space in relation to child protection, health, nutrition and WASH, introduction to psychosocial response and various therapy-based techniques, programme approach for designing CFS and using of CFS kit and manual, introduction to age-appropriate learning continuity planning and programme approach on child development and learning needs during and after disaster etc.

Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) are safe spaces set up in emergency settings to help support and protect children. Their objective is to restore a sense of normality and continuity to children whose lives have been disrupted by war, natural disaster, or other emergencies.

