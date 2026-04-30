Health Department warns against consuming wild mushrooms during monsoon

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In view of past incidents of poisoning caused by the consumption of wild mushrooms found in forests and open areas during the monsoon season, the District Health Department of Dibrugarh has issued a public advisory urging people to refrain from eating such mushrooms.

According to the department, wild mushrooms that grow along roadsides, in forests, and in bushy areas during the rainy season may contain harmful toxic substances. Consumption of these mushrooms can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, may even result in death.

Health officials have warned that symptoms of mushroom poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, and fever. The department has strongly advised that if any individual or family suspects the consumption of poisonous mushrooms, they should not wait for symptoms to appear and must immediately seek medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility.

The department has also cautioned the public against several common misconceptions regarding wild mushrooms. These include the belief that all poisonous mushrooms are brightly coloured or shiny; that mushrooms can be made safe by refrigeration, drying in the sun, or cooking after freezing; and that poisonous mushrooms always have a strong odour or taste. Officials emphasized that such assumptions are misleading and can be dangerous.

Notably, the Dibrugarh District Health Department has undertaken various measures to raise awareness about the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms. Health workers are actively conducting awareness meetings to educate the public about the risks. Special announcements are being made through loudspeakers, particularly in tea garden areas, to alert residents.

In addition, awareness messages are being widely disseminated through social media platforms to ensure that people remain informed and avoid consuming wild mushrooms during the monsoon season. The department has once again appealed to the public to exercise caution and prioritize safety by avoiding the consumption of unidentified mushrooms.

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