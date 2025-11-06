Heartfelt tributes mark Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s 14th death anniversary across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Rich tributes were paid to Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika who mesmerized the listeners of several generations of Assam and a symbol of Assamese self-respect, on his 14th death anniversary today in Biswanath district. The tribute ceremony was held at Kamalakanta Natya Samaj Hall here under the aegis of Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam and in association with Biswanath District Administration.

Attending the programme as the chief guest, Minister of the irrigation, health and family welfare department Ashok Singhal, while mentioning the great work of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, appealed to all to be inspired by the great ideals of Dr Hazarika.

Biswanath District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das delivered the welcome address while Biswanath College Professor Dr Nipam Kumar Saikia was the guest of honour.

On the occasion, 17 minutes of music was also played by selected artists of Biswanath district. Notably, Sudhakantha’s timeless creation of humanity, the song titled “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” performed in the collective voice of over 3500 people was the highlight of today’s event.

PALASBARI: A moment of solemn remembrance marked the 14th death anniversary of the Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, at Guwahati International Airport today. The airport staff and officials gathered to pay heartfelt tribute to the legendary cultural icon whose music and message continue to inspire generations across the region and beyond.

Officials of Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), along with station managers of all airlines operating from the airport, were present on the occasion to honour the legacy of the “Bard of Brahmaputra.”

The event underscored Guwahati Airport’s deep connection with the cultural identity of Assam and its commitment to honouring the icons who shaped its heritage. Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s melodies and message of unity and hope will forever live on in the hearts of millions.

HAFLONG: Under the misty hills of North Cachar Hills, the serene town of Haflong echoed with

the soul-stirring melodies of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on Wednesday, as locals gathered at Lal Field to mark the 14th death anniversary of the legendary Assamese musician, poet, and filmmaker.

The observance, synchronized with tributes across Assam, saw thousands form a human chain, their voices rising in unison to sing Hazarika’s timeless anthem “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”–a poignant reminder of humanity’s shared bond.

The event at Lal Field, in the heart of Haflong, kicked off at 3 pm with floral tributes to a portrait of the Bharat Ratna awardee, fondly known as the Bard of Brahmaputra and Sudhakantha. The District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, who presided over the program, emphasized Hazarika’s role in weaving Northeast India’s cultural threads into the national fabric. Dr. Hazarika’s songs transcended borders, much like the Brahmaputra’s flow. In Haflong, amid diverse Dimasa, Hmar, Jeme, Kuki and other communities, his message of unity feels especially resonant on Wednesday.

Organized by the Dima Hasao district administration in coordination with the Assam government’s Cultural Affairs Department, the Haflong tribute drew over 2,000 participants, including students from local schools, tribal artists, and elderly admirers who grew up humming his folk-inspired tunes.

A highlight was a 17-minute medley of Hazarika’s classics, performed by a chorus of 500 local singers, blending Assamese lyrics with indigenous rhythms.

The crowd, draped in traditional shawls stood shoulder-to-shoulder for the human chain, their rendition of the iconic song reverberating through the valley for nearly 10 minutes. This local fervour mirrored a grand state-wide symphony of remembrance. The event was graced by Chief Executive Member, NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa as the chief guest.

