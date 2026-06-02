Heated situation at Numaligarh Refinery Tanker and Truck Drivers’ Association meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Serious allegations of financial misconduct involving several crores of rupees have been raised against the president and secretary of the Numaligarh Refinery Tanker and Truck Drivers’ Association. Drivers have accused the association’s office-bearers of misappropriating funds collected from members in the name of the organisation. They have also alleged that crores of rupees were siphoned off through the organisation of a gift coupon (lottery) scheme.

According to the allegations, the lottery was organised without obtaining permission from the Golaghat district administration. The association’s President, Rikheswar Sinha, Secretary Haidar Ali, and several associates have been accused of jointly embezzling funds through these activities.

As a result, a tense and heated situation arose during the general meeting held on Monday. Amid the controversy, association Secretary Haidar Ali reportedly left the meeting. Thousands of drivers have demanded that the Golaghat district commissioner and the district administration conduct a high-level investigation into the matter and ensure that those found guilty are appropriately punished.

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