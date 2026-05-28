Heavy rush in goat market after ‘no-cow-slaughtering’ call in Cachar 

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The goat market in Cachar’s Sonai constituency witnessed an unprecedented trading in this year’s Qurbani Eid following an appeal by various Muslim organisations to avoid cow slaughtering to respect Hindu sentiments. For the last two days, sales in goat markets seemed to touch at least Rs 1 crore in Sonai alone.

The lessee of Sonai’s cattle market, Elam Uddin, said, “On Tuesday itself, at least 500 goats were sold with the minimum price at Rs 8000 and maximum at Rs 35,000.”

A similar number of goats were supposed to be sold on Wednesday. On the other hand, traders who usually earn majorly during Qurbani Eid by selling cows were seen having a rough time this year as Muslims in general distanced themselves from cow slaughtering.

Sonai’s Congress MLA Aminul Haque Laskar, in his speech in the Assembly, pointed out that the district police had unnecessarily harassed a few Muslims in his constituency who had reportedly gone to cow sheds in the evening to keep their domestic animals, as they had done on other days. Laskar, while appealing to the Muslim community to respect the law and religious sentiments of the neighbours, urged the government to ensure that no innocent people are harassed by the authorities.

On the other hand, in Hailakandi, police seized 8.5 kilograms of suspected beef from a rented house at Sirajpatty in the town area. Two persons, identified as Muktar Hussain Laskar and Anwar Hussain Laskar, have been detained for allegedly selling beef.

Also Read: 800 Eidgah Committees Urge Muslims to Avoid Cow Slaughter on Bakri Eid in Assam