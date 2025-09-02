Heavy weights file nomination papers for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Many political heavy weights, including President of the UPPL Pramod Boro and President of BPF Hagrama Mohilary, filed their nomination papers with the returning officers of their respective districts on the first day.

The candidates who filled nomination papers in Kokrajhar included Sunil Narzary of Congress for Baokhungri constituency, Lawrence Islary of UPPL for Salakati constituency, Ranjit Basumatary of UPPL for Baokhungri, Rabiram Brahma of UPPL for Banargaon, Raju Kr Narzary, General Secretary of the UPPL for Saraibil, Mahini Mohan Basumatary of Congress for Debargaon and Budhadeb Mushahary (Ind) for Debargaon constituency.

Sitting MLA Lawrence Islary was accompanied by Minister UG Brahma and senior party leaders during filling of his nomination papers along with hundreds of supporters. Islary while talking to reporters said that there was no doubt that the UPPL would form the next government in BTC with absolute majority. He said that there was no reason to worry for the UPPL because the people had lost trust in BPF. He also said that he would try his best to fulfill the commitment of the party.

Meanwhile, the BPF President, Hagrama Mohilary, sitting MCLAs Paniram Brahma and James Basumatary submitted their nomination papers for 14-Chirang Duar, Kajalgaon, and Nichima constituency respectively. On the other hand, the President of the UPPL and CEM of BTC, Pramod Boro, filed his nomination papers for Goinari constituency in Tamulpur while former Cabinet Minister Chandan Brahma, former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari, and sitting EM Saikhong Basumatary, all from the UPPL, filed their nomination papers for Kajalgaon, 14-Chirang Duar, and 13-Chirang constituencies in Chirang.

Minister UG Brahma accompanied Chandan Brahma, Kampa Borgoyari, and Saikhong Basumatary in Chirang. Besides, Deputy CEM of BTC Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, sitting EMs Daobaisa Boro, Dr Nilut Swargiary, and MCLA Sanjay Swargiary, all from UPPL, also filed their nomination papers in Udalguri.

