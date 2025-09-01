UPPL releases second list of candidates for 5th BTC General Election 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming 5th Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) General Election 2025. The notification, issued from the party headquarters at Kokrajhar and signed by General Secretary (A) Raju Kumar Narzary, was approved by the Central Working Committee and recommended by the Central Core Committee. Party President Pramod Boro finalized the nominations for 16 constituencies.

As per the announcement, Prosen Brahma has been nominated from 1 No. Parbotjhora, Mursida Begum from 2 No. Guma, Ukhil Mushahary from 6 No. Kachugaon, Khampa Borgoyari from 14 No. Chirang Duar, Ranjit Basumatary from 16 No. Nichima, Md Ranju Ahmed from 19 No. Thuribari, Makhan Swargiary from 20 No. Mathanguri, Jay Mushahary from 21 No. Salbari, Bhupen Bodosa from 23 No. Dihira, Pramod Boro himself from 28 No. Goibari, Bipul Kumar Basumatary from 30 No. Goreswar, Dharani Boro from 31 No. Khwirabari, Daobaisa Boro from 32 No. Bhergaon, Mariam Toppo from 33 No. Nonai Serfang, Rabindra Boro from 34 No. Khalingduar, and Gobinda Chandra Basumatary from 38 No. Bhairabkunda.

With this, UPPL has now fielded its candidates in a majority of constituencies, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest in the BTC election, where the ruling UPPL will face stiff competition from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the BJP, and the Congress. Political observers note that the party’s move to nominate senior leaders along with new faces reflected its strategy to balance experience with grassroots representation ahead of the September 22 polls.

