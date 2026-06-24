High-Level Health Team Reviews Child Healthcare Services Across Barak Valley

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A high-level team led by Dr P Ashok Babu, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and Dr Lakshmanan S, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), undertook a comprehensive review of child health services across the Barak Valley region. The senior officials carried out an extensive assessment of healthcare facilities and service delivery systems in Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi districts. The review focused on evaluating the current status of child healthcare services, identifying existing challenges and exploring measures to further improve health outcomes for children across the region. The officials also visited the Silchar Medical College & Hospital and inspected the district hospitals of the three districts. They also undertook field visits to villages across the region to obtain first-hand feedback from the community.

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