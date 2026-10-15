Hilary Swank, 52, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Creative Glow-in-the-Dark Reveal

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank has announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Philip Schneider, at age 52.

The Million Dollar Baby star broke the news on Instagram with a playful video featuring glow-in-the-dark neon stick figures representing her family dancing in a dark room. In the clip, Swank steps forward to reveal a tiny glowing baby outlined right over her belly.

"A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next," Swank cleverly captioned her social media post, "this one releases in December."

The news comes three years after the couple welcomed their fraternal twins, daughter Aya and son Ohm, in April 2023. Swank, who has been highly candid about navigating motherhood later in life, previously opened up about the joy of parenting in her late 40s and 50s.

"I personally was happy that I had them later in life," Swank shared in a previous interview regarding her parenting timeline, "because now I can give them my full attention in a way that I wouldn't have been able to earlier."

The upcoming arrival marks another heartwarming chapter for Swank and Schneider, who married in August 2018.