Himashree Boro Death Probe: Andhra Police Team Arrives in Guwahati to Interrogate Suspects

A senior three-member team from the Andhra Pradesh Police has arrived at Panikhaiti in Guwahati to investigate the mysterious death of 21-year-old student and dancer, Himashree Boro.

Himashree, a student at B. Borooah College, went missing on October 6 while returning from a cultural event in Visakhapatnam aboard the Dibrugarh Vivek Express. Her body was subsequently found near railway tracks in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

Her family, residing under the Panikhaiti police jurisdiction, had earlier filed an FIR naming five individuals and alleging harassment by co-passengers.

Upon arrival, the visiting team held extensive discussions with local railway police personnel and recorded the statements of the grieving family.

Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage, reservation charts, and a final video Himashree sent to a friend complaining about overcrowding and intimidation inside the S2 coach.

Assuring a transparent and meticulous investigation, Inspector General of Police (Railways) B. Raja Kumari stated, “We are trying to contact the passengers who were eyewitnesses to the incident to know what actually happened to Himashree.

Investigation officers are trying to find out whether the death was due to an accidental fall or an altercation.” The team is scheduled to inspect her residence to gather further inputs.