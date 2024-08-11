Hindu Kranti Dal Stages Protest in Dibrugarh Against Anti-Hindu Atrocities in Bangladesh

DIBRUGARH: Hindu Kranti Dal, Dibrugarh on Friday evening took out a protest rally in Dibrugarh against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally began from Railway station, Hanuman Mandir with hundreds of members holding banners with slogans, “stop atrocities on Hindus” in Bangladesh.

“Hindus has been once again targeted in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina resigned from Prime minister post. The fundamentalist took over the country and started targeting Hindus living in Bangladesh. Hindu religious places were burnt down and many people belonging to Hindu community were killed,” said a leader of the Hindu outfit.

He said, “The Indian government should act to save the Hindus living in Bangladesh for decades. Many Hindu houses were vandalized and burnt down by the fundamentalist. It’s a big issue and our government should immediately act to secure the lives of the Hindus.”

“We want safety and security of Hindu people living in Bangladesh. We want these atrocities to be stopped in Bangladesh immediately. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should act and take steps for safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh and if they can’t act we will drive the Bangladeshi miyas from Assam,” said Prakash Rai, a leader of Hindu Kranti Dal.

