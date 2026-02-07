Youth participation key to upcoming polls: Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Emphasising the decisive role of the younger generation in shaping both electoral outcomes and long-term development, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan on Friday addressed a large youth convention of the 88 No. Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly Constituency at the Purni Government School playground.

Addressing the gathering, Phukan highlighted the growing political awareness and active engagement of youths, stressing that their thought process, discipline, and constructive participation are vital for building a well-organized and progressive society. He underlined that a crucial election was expected within the next 50 days, in which youth participation was likely to play a decisive role.

According to Phukan, around 2,800 young students are already actively involved in preparatory activities linked to the electoral process. He stated that a structured plan had been put in place to mobilize young voters at the grassroots level, with a target of at least 100 youths at each polling booth to ensure active democratic participation in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The MLA noted that these youths were being oriented towards the party's policies and political vision through systematic programmes aimed at enhancing their leadership skills, organizational capacity, and understanding of governance. Such initiatives, he said, are designed not only for electoral success but also to nurture responsible future leaders.

Highlighting ongoing development initiatives, Phukan referred to key projects spearheaded by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, including the recognition of Dibrugarh as Assam's second capital. He added that youth involvement was being actively encouraged to ensure wider public participation in the state's development journey.

Phukan also mentioned the presence of youths from Delhi, who, he said, have expressed confidence and enthusiasm in contributing to the party's organizational efforts and supporting the goal of securing victory in the forthcoming Assembly election.

He concluded by stating that the overarching objective is not only to ensure electoral success but also to lay the foundation for sustained regional development and a progressive future through the active and positive participation of the youth.

