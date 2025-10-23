Hindu Parishad raises alarm over gambling during Diwali festivities in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Concerns have emerged over reports of illegal gambling activities being organized under the guise of Diwali celebrations across parts of the Bajali district.

According to sources, gambling setups, particularly during Kali Puja, have become a recurring issue in Kaharadhara, Balapara, and nearby areas. Locals allege that such activities not only violated the law but also disturbed peace and encouraged anti-social behaviour, especially among the youth.

The Hindu Parishad, Assam has officially raised the matter with the Officer-in-Charge of Patacharkuchi police station, urging the administration to take strict action against such unlawful activities. In a written appeal, the organization highlighted that while the state was in mourning over Zubeen Garg’s death, continuing gambling and noisy festivities would be ‘socially inappropriate and morally unacceptable.’

The puja, which has been organized for five to six days, has seen an alarming rise in gambling activities that continue late into the night.

“The Kali Puja festival should be observed with devotion and discipline. Instead, illegal gambling tables are drawing crowds late into the night, leading to public nuisance and moral decay,” the Parishad stated in the letter signed by its President, Hemanta Talukdar.

