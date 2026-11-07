Hindu Parishad Urges Crackdown on Festive Gambling in Bajali District

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Calling for a peaceful and socially responsible festive environment, the Hindu Parishad has appealed to the Bajali district administration and police to take strict measures to prevent gambling activities during the upcoming celebrations of Diwali and Raax Mahotsav.

The organisation expressed concern over the possibility of gambling activities in the district during the festive season and urged the authorities to remain vigilant to prevent such practices.

It highlighted that gambling can lead to financial losses, mounting debt, family disputes, and other social problems, adversely affecting individuals, families, and society as a whole.

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