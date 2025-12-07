Historic Sannyasi Rock Cave and Bhutuni Spring of Bhairab Hill hold huge tourism potential

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The historic Sannyasi Rock Cave and Bhutuni Spring located at Bhairab Hill, around 15 km from Bongaigaon district headquarters, are emerging as a significant site of spiritual heritage and natural tourism potential. Situated on the eastern side of Boitamari and near Maligaon village, the hill has long been associated with ancient sages who are believed to have meditated here to attain spiritual liberation.

Devotees from Bengal, Bihar and distant regions visit the cave, where a seven-day special puja is held every year from the first day of Bohag month. The Rajbanshi community of Maligaon has been performing rituals at the Sannyasi Temple inside the cave for generations. Ancient carvings of deities and artistic engravings still visible on the cave walls highlight the site’s antiquity, though the exact period of worship remains unknown.

Local belief holds that anyone performing penance inside the cave has their wishes fulfilled, earning the site the name “Siddhi Ashram.” It is said that Narendra Dev of Shalbari village attained spiritual accomplishment here and later became known as Shri Shri Mat Paramhansa Naranarayan Tirtha Dev. Another devotee, Deula Baruah, is also believed to have achieved spiritual success through meditation in this cave.

Inside the cave lies a natural pit or well believed to be at least 500 feet deep, known as Deo-Kuwa, containing pure and cold water. Its origin remains unknown. Nearby stands another pit called Bhutuni Kuwa or Bhutuni Spring, where hill water collects but never overflows—a phenomenon that locals consider unique. Adjacent to this spring is another cave inhabited by countless bats, whose exact numbers and habitat depth remain unexplored.

Also Read: GRP seizes drugs worth over Rs 82 Lakh, three held at New Bongaigaon Station