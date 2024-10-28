Hit-and-Run: young woman driver allegedly ran over three people in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a hit-and-run case, a vehicle run by a young woman driver hit three people near the flyover in Dibrugarh on Sunday evening.

The white I-20 vehicle, bearing registration number AS 19 E 4127, collided with a blacksmith's shop near the flyover, severely injuring blacksmiths Gautam Sharma, Upendra Sharma, and Shiva Narayan Sharma, who were working there at the time.

Gautam Sharma's condition is reported to be critical. According to reports, the allegedly intoxicated driver had allegedly fled after causing another accident on PN Road before hitting the blacksmith shop.

According to locals, young men were also in the vehicle during the first incident.

Police seized bottles of alcohol and drug-like substances from the vehicle.

Following the accident, locals confronted the woman for her misconduct and handed her over to the police. Meanwhile, police reached the spot and started the investigation.

"We have arrested the woman, and after medical examination she was found consuming alcohol. The woman was with her brother in the vehicle. A case has been registered in Dibrugarh police station, and as per law, we will take action," said Mrigen Saikia, Dibrugarh traffic inspector.

