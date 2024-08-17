Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha Hosts 3rd Panchal Rajbanshi Memorial Speech Competition on AI and Creativity

LAKHIMPUR: The Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha organized the third annual Panchal Rajbanshi Memorial Speech Competition on the occasion of the death anniversary of Panchal Rajbanshi, the meritorious late son of Dr. Amiya Rajbanshi and Dr. Mukunda Rajbanshi, who are the donors of ‘Panchal Bhawan’, the library building of the literary body. A total of 34 competitors from various academic institutions of Lakhimpur district participated in the competition. The theme of the speech competition was “Artificial Intelligence will disrupt the pace of human creative thinking” The programme started at 9:00 am with the unfurling of Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha flag by president Dr. Mukunda Rajbanshi. Vice-President Suresh Gogoi lighted the earthen lamp and paid floral tribute at the portrait of the late Panchal Rajbanshi.

The competition was inaugurated by Hemchandra Saikia, the Lakhimpur District Inspector of Schools. It was held under the management of Dr. Premananda Haoborah and Deepak Bora, the presidents and convener of the Competition Organizing Committee and it was chaired by Dr. Mukunda Rajbanshi. LTK College Professor Digsnta Kumar Saikia, Genius Academy Professor Dr. Praneeta Sarmah and Lakhimpur Girls’ College Professor Dr. Parag Deka took part as judges of the competition, wherein Harmoti Jatiya Bidyalay won the best team title and Diksha Borah of the same school won the first prize. On the other hand, Kaushika Saikia of North Lakhimpur Girls’ Higher Secondary School bagged the second prize while Krishna Hundique of Harmoti Jatiya Bidyalay grabbed the third prize.

Also Read; Several Students Hospitalized After School Vehicle Accident on NH 27 in Bajali District

Also Watch: