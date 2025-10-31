Bokakhat: Adivasi organizations protest after electrical workers injured on duty

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An incident occurred under the Bokakhat electricity division where two temporary electrical workers were electrocuted while repairing a live wire at Kuruwabahi. The accident took place on October 27, when they fell from a height of about 30 feet.

The injured workers, Bijoy Soren and Amit Chaotal, are currently undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College Hospital in critical conditions. However, the Bokakhat Electricity Department has not yet shown any concern or visited the injured workers. The department is allegedly trying to shift the responsibility onto the contractor.

Reports suggest that contractor Jayanta Khound, who is politically influential, is being protected by the department despite negligence. The two temporary workers were allegedly sent to work without any safety measures, and the department even kept the power line live while they were working.

On Thursday, several Adivasi organizations staged a strong protest at the Bokakhat Electricity Office. They demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and the cancellation of contractor Jayanta Khound’s license for his irresponsible conduct.

The organizations also demanded that the injured workers be immediately shifted to a private hospital for better treatment, that their families receive monthly salaries until full recovery, and that they be given compensation of one lakh rupees.

