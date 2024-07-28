HMAR YOUTHS DEATH CASE: Gauhati High Court directs government to expedite chemical report

Silchar : The Gauhati High Court had asked the state government to file an affidavit regarding the controversial death of three Hmar youths at Bhuvan hill in Dholai on July 17. The High Court during the second hearing in the sensational case on Friday had underlined that the clear cause of death was not properly mentioned in the post mortem submitted in a sealed cover by the Advocate General of the State. The report had left the cause of death pending as the chemical analysis report of the viscera from the Forensic Science Directorate was yet to receive. The next date of hearing was fixed on August and till then the dead bodies of the three youth would remain in the morgue of the SMCH.

On July 16 the Cachar police had apprehended three Hmar youths at Kachdaram and on the following day the youths were found dead. The Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta in a press briefing said, the youths were killed in a crossfire during a gun battle between the militant outfit they belonged to and the police team. The apprehended youths who led the police team to the secret hideouts of the outfit, were provided adequate protective attires like bullet proof jackets and helmets, Mahatta claimed.

But the families of the youths as well as the residents of the 45 Hmar punjies in the Barak Valley alleged that the police had killed them and later fabricated a baseless story to hide their crimes. The youths were innocent and had no link with any Manipur based Hmar militant outfit, they claimed.

