Hojai: Child, youth, and mother convention of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the name and ideals of the great saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, the 32nd Central Child, Youth, and Mother Convention, the largest socio-cultural, intellectual, non-political, spiritual, and religious event of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha in Northeast India, was held with grandeur under the hospitality of the Hojai district branch at Motiram Bora Coordination Kshetra on November 7, 8, and 9.

Devotees, followers, and spiritualists numbering in lakhs from over 50 district branches of Assam and several branches established in other states of India gathered for this event. Various literary and cultural competitions were held separately for the Child, Youth, and Mother divisions during the convention.

In these competitions, the Bokakhat district literary wing of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha brought glory by winning several prizes. In the poetry recitation competition, Adhishtha Shruti Saikia secured 1st place (Child Division) and Monmayuri Hazarika won the 2nd place (Youth Division). In the on-the-spot essay writing competition, Arhipriya Bora bagged the 1st place (Child Division) and in the quiz competition, the team of Angel Tamuli and Arhipriya Saikia won the 3rd place (Child Division).

On this occasion, the President and Secretary of the Bokakhat district branch of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, along with the President/Secretary of the Cultural Wing, President/Secretary of the Aai-Matri Kalyan Samiti, President/Secretary of the Thrift Credit Co-operative Society, office bearers, and the President/Secretary of the literary wing extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the winning participants. They also conveyed appreciation to the leadership of the district literary wing for guiding the participants towards success.

