Wild Elephants Raid School Kitchen in Hojai’s Lanka

Hojai: Panic situation erupted in Hawaipur Gosai village near Lanka in Assam’s Hojai district after a herd of 60 to 70 wild elephants raided the Sri Sri Sankardev Primary School at night on Monday, November 3. The elephants broke into the school’s kitchen in search of food, causing extensive damage to property.

According to local reports, this is the eighth time the school has been attacked by wild elephants in recent months. The herd, which is believed to have come from the nearby Lumding Reserve Forest, had been camping near the village for several days.

Residents informed the officials that the elephants come out every night, destroying trees, ripe paddy fields and crops, leaving farmers in deep distress. Fortunately, no damages were reported during the recent incident.

Locals have urged the forest department and district administration to take immediate steps to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of the villagers.

Man-elephant conflicts have become a growing concern across several districts of Assam. Despite various government plans and community initiatives, the issue remains unresolved which often results in tragic losses of human or elephant lives.