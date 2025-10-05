Assam News

Hojai district administration mourns passing of former District Commissioner’s wife

All officers and employees of the Hojai District Administration expressed profound condolences on the demise of Neelakshi Bora, wife of former District Commissioner Lachit Kumar Das.
A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: All officers and employees of the Hojai District Administration expressed profound condolences on the demise of Neelakshi Bora, wife of former District Commissioner Lachit Kumar Das. A condolence meeting was held on Saturday in the conference room of the District Commissioner’s office at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Hojai, chaired by District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati.

All attendees observed a minute of silence, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, and wished strength to her family to bear this loss. The Hojai District Administration also sent a condolence letter to the bereaved family.

Neelakshi Bora passed away on October 2, 2025.

