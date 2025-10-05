Hojai district administration mourns passing of former District Commissioner’s wife

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: All officers and employees of the Hojai District Administration expressed profound condolences on the demise of Neelakshi Bora, wife of former District Commissioner Lachit Kumar Das. A condolence meeting was held on Saturday in the conference room of the District Commissioner’s office at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Hojai, chaired by District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati.

All attendees observed a minute of silence, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, and wished strength to her family to bear this loss. The Hojai District Administration also sent a condolence letter to the bereaved family.

Neelakshi Bora passed away on October 2, 2025.

