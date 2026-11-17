Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) opened the claims and objections window for the Special Summary Revision 2027 on November 12, 2026, across 17 states and Union Territories, including Assam. Citizens can enroll as voters or update existing details until December 11, ahead of final electoral roll publication on January 4, 2027.

The ECI launched the claims and objections process on Thursday, November 12, giving eligible citizens 30 days to participate in the electoral roll revision exercise.

The window will remain open until Friday, December 11, 2026. The Commission has scheduled January 4, 2027, for publication of the final electoral rolls.

According to the supplied revision schedule, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) must verify and dispose of applications by December 28, 2026.

The exercise covers 17 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, where elections are due. The claims and objections process allows citizens to seek enrolment or corrections to existing voter details before the final electoral rolls are published.

The ECI has fixed January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date for the revision. It will also accept advance applications for the additional qualifying dates of April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

The Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), EROs and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are among the officials involved in implementing the revision at different administrative levels.

In Assam, Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Swapneel Paul announced the draft electoral roll during a press conference in Guwahati on November 12.

Paul said, "Today, November 12, we published draft electoral roll. We would initiate some steps from today and we will publish the final list of voters on January 4, 2027."

The Assam draft roll records 2,51,76,910 voters, comprising 1,25,87,650 male voters, 1,25,88,939 female voters and 321 third-gender voters.

The Chief Minister’s Office, Assam, also urged citizens to participate in the process through an official social media post on November 17.

It stated, "As part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027, the Election Commission of India urges citizens to participate in the claims and objections process from 12 November to 11 December 2026, leading up to the final publication on 4 January 2027."

The ECI restored the annual Special Summary Revision under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, after pausing the exercise for approximately 18 months.

The pause followed the Commission's decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

With the claims window closing on December 11, the subsequent verification and disposal process will continue until December 28. The final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on January 4, 2027.