Hojai: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV) observes international day against drug abuse

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), Hojai, organised a district-level awareness programme at Bharat Tirtha Bhavan, Srimanta Sankardev Campus, in collaboration with the Assam State AIDS Control Society. The programme was jointly organised by the NSS, NCC, and Viksit Bharat@2047 Cell of the university. The event began with an awareness rally, followed by poster making and slogan writing competitions aimed at spreading awareness against drug abuse among youth.

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