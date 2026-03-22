Hojai: Youth leadership camp concludes successfully at Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU)

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The three-day Youth Leadership Training Camp, organized by the My Bharat Centre, Hojai, in collaboration with the NSS unit of Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, was successfully concluded on 19 March 2026 after being held from 17 March at the Anundoram Borooah Campus of Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), located at Jugijan, Hojai. The valedictory session was conducted by Dr. Akshay Jyoti Sharma, NSS Coordinator and Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, attended the session as the Chief Guest and delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the importance of youth leadership, social responsibility, and the role of young minds in nation-building. He encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge gained during the camp in real-life situations and to work actively for the betterment of society.

Other speakers included Registrar in-charge Dr. Sandip Ratna, Professor Madhurjya Deka, Deputy Controller of Examinations Dr. Gautam Sharma, and Dr. Abhijit Kataki, in-charge of the Anundoram Borooah Campus. From the My Bharat Centre, Deputy Director Mohit Rabha and trainers Ananta Chajer, Kritika Ghorawat, and Kavita Jain were also present.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Accounts Officer Dhananjay Talukdar, and prizes along with certificates of participation were distributed among the trainees. The camp covered a wide range of topics including personality development, youth leadership and social development, digital and financial literacy, communication skills, artificial intelligence, good governance, government schemes, and youth parliament, along with activities such as daily yoga practice, cleanliness drives, and cultural exchange programmes. The information was shared with the media by Gautam Sarmah, from the University.

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