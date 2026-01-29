Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai holds 3rd convocation, 338 students awarded degrees

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, on Wednesday held its 3rd Convocation with solemn dignity at the open-air Botanical Garden of the Srimanta Sankardev Campus. A total of 338 students were awarded degrees, including 76 postgraduate students from Arts and Science streams and 262 undergraduate students from Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Three students received Gold Medals for academic excellence. Barsharani Darphang (MA, Assamese) was awarded the Gold Medal in Arts, Swati Dey (MSc, Chemistry) received the Gold Medal in Natural Sciences, while Nazia Sultana of the Department of Zoology was honoured with the Gauri Priya Kataki Gold Medal for securing the highest marks in the subject.

Addressing the convocation, the Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University and Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, congratulated the graduating students and described the occasion as a bridge between years of disciplined effort and future responsibilities. Emphasizing that education must shape character, integrity, and social responsibility, he urged students to imbibe the ideals of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Srimanta Sankardeva, and Madhavdeva. Praising the university’s rapid progress, academic expansion and effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the governor expressed confidence that RTU would attain national and global recognition and called upon students to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, in his address, said that the convocation was not merely a celebration of academic success but a reaffirmation of knowledge, discipline, and service to society. He outlined the growth of the university since its establishment under the Assam Act of 2017, highlighting expansion into multiple campuses, introduction of new academic programmes including BPharm, MA in Sociology, integrated MBA and Indian Knowledge Systems courses, improved research infrastructure, anti-drug initiatives under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,’ and plans to organize a national conference on multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis.

The special address was delivered by Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, who described the convocation as a celebration of aspiration and transformation. Reflecting on Assam’s cultural legacy and Rabindranath Tagore’s holistic vision of education, he encouraged students to nurture curiosity, resilience, and empathy to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing, technology-driven world.

A special highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of the Lifetime Achievement Award on renowned tabla artiste Paban Bordoloi, who was honoured with a certificate of appreciation and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh for his outstanding contribution to music and culture.

The convocation was attended by officials from various departments of the Government of Assam, academicians, and eminent citizens. The open-air convocation, held for the first time at the Botanical Garden of the Srimanta Sankardev Campus, drew special appreciation from the governor for reflecting the ideals of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and harmony with nature.

