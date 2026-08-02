Hojai’s Senior Citizens Donate Rs 1.04 Lakh to Assam Flood Relief Fund

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Senior citizens of Hojai district have donated Rs 1,04,000 to help people in the four districts hit by recent floods in Assam. Following a call from the Assam Senior Citizens Association, the Hojai District Senior Citizens Association collected the donations. Senior citizens from Hojai, Kaki, Lanka, Daboka, Dhalpukhuri, Jamunamukh, Sankardev Nagar, and nearby areas together deposited Rs 1,04,000 into the Assam Senior Citizens Association state flood relief fund. Krishna Kumar Sharma, President of the Hojai District Senior Citizens Association, and Secretary Anup Kumar Barthakur said on Saturday evening that this is the first instalment and that the fundraising will continue until August 15.

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