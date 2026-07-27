Women Entrepreneurs Showcase Products at Marwari Mahila Sammelan Fashion Exhibition in Hojai

A Correspondent

HOJAI: In a bid to empower women, the Hojai branch of the All India Marwari Mahila Sammelan organized a fashion and lifestyle exhibition and sale at the Jugal Kishore Kedia Memorial Hall in Hojai on Sunday. Sixteen stalls were set up.

Besides women from Hojai, participants came from Noida, Kolkata, Guwahati, Nagaon and other places to display and sell their products. Senior community members Geeta Devi Agarwal (Pansari) and Pushpa Devi Kejriwal inaugurated the event was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting and lamp lighting by senior community members Geeta Devi Agarwal (Pansari) and Pushpa Devi Kejriwal. Priyanka Beriwal, president of the Hojai branch of the Marwari Mahila Sammelan, in the presence of secretary Rekha More, treasurer Mridul Agarwal, project coordinator Jyoti Sureka, and Pratibha Rathi and all members, said the branch organises these events to strengthen the organisation and empower women.

They added that such programmes help women become economically independent and provide an opportunity to connect and share experiences. Priyanka Beriwal also informed the audience about the Sammelan’s ongoing social work. The organisers honoured and thanked several supporters for their co-operation and support.

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