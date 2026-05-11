Home Guard Nurjamal Rescues 1,020 Snakes in 8 Years Around Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Mohammad Nurjamal, a Home Guard jawan working under the Bokakhat Range of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, which falls under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has become indispensable to the Bokakhat and Kaziranga region for rescuing snakes. Over the last eight years, he has rescued and rehabilitated 1,020 venomous and non-venomous snakes.

Whenever a snake appears in a house anywhere in Bokakhat or Kaziranga, Nurjamal is the person people rely on. He hails from Samaguri in Nagaon district. In 2008, he joined as a Home Guard jawan in Kaziranga and is presently posted in the Bokakhat forest range.

Whenever snakes are spotted in residential areas around Bokakhat, calls are usually made to the DFO office control room. The control room then informs the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Centre located at Borjuri in Bokakhat. Since the control room is situated nearby, Mohammad Nurjamal began independently rescuing and releasing snakes into forest areas in 2018 after receiving such information. That marked the beginning of his journey.

Since then, Nurjamal has never looked back. Despite the dangers involved, he has always shown eagerness to rescue snakes found in human settlements. Recognizing his courage and dedication, Kaziranga Director Dr Sonali Ghosh sent him for two professional snake rescue training programmes.

Initially, he used to catch snakes with bare hands, but after completing the training, he now uses specially designed protective gloves while handling snakes. Nurjamal explained that since it is prohibited for warm-blooded humans to handle cold-blooded reptiles like snakes with bare hands, he strictly follows safety protocols and wears advanced gloves during rescues.

Among the 1,020 snakes rescued by him so far, are highly venomous species, including cobras. During rescue operations, Nurjamal himself has been bitten twice by snakes and had to undergo anti-venom treatment. Apart from rescuing snakes, Nurjamal has also been spreading awareness about snake conservation. He regularly educates people not to harm snakes unnecessarily and not to disturb or relocate their natural habitats without reason.

With the support, training, and equipment provided by the Forest Department, Nurjamal has now earned recognition as a skilled and experienced snake rescuer.

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