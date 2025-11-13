Snake creates panic at Kokrajhar Mini Press Club, rescued safely by expert

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A brief moment of panic gripped the Kokrajhar Mini Press Club on Tuesday when a large venomous snake was spotted inside the premises. Members of the press club immediately informed the local authorities, and soon after, well-known snake expert Anup Sarkar arrived at the scene to handle the situation. Displaying his calm and professional approach, Anup Sarkar safely captured and removed the snake without causing harm to either the reptile or the people present. His timely intervention prevented a possible mishap and reassured everyone at the site.

