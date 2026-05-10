Bokakhat Hosts Two-Day Central Spring Festival Celebrating 50 Years of Stage Bihu

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Central Spring Festival 2026 was held at the central Bihu venue in Bokakhat. The festival was jointly organized by the Bokakhat Station Club, Sammilita Yuva Sangha, Central Bokakhat Bihu Sanmilan, Nagarik Kalyan Samiti, and Bokakhat Central Bihu Sanmilan. The event was held on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the golden jubilee year of the stage Bihu tradition initiated by the Bokakhat Station Club.

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