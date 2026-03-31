Home voting facility launched across Karbi Anglong Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs)

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In line with the Election Commission of India’s commitment to inclusive and accessible elections, the home voting process has been initiated across all three Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Karbi Anglong district: Bokajan, Diphu, and Howraghat. Polling teams are now visiting the homes of eligible voters, particularly senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), allowing them to cast their votes conveniently and with dignity without needing to visit polling stations.

The facility, part of the ECI’s broader efforts to ensure no voter is left behind ahead of the Assam Assembly election scheduled for April 9, 2026, has received an enthusiastic response from beneficiaries.

Also Read: Kamrup District to Offer Home Voting for Elderly and Differently-Abled Voters From March 30