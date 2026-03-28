Karbi Anglong gears up with extensive arrangements for April 9 Assembly polls

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Elaborate arrangements have been made across the Karbi Anglong election district to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election, 2026, scheduled for April 9.

The General Observer and Police Observer are closely monitoring election preparedness on a daily basis, with the district administration reaffirming its commitment to a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

Karbi Anglong comprises three Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved Legislative Assembly Constituencies: 108 Bokajan (ST), 109 Howraghat (ST), and 110 Diphu (ST). A total of 690 polling stations have been set up, including 184 urban and 506 rural stations. The breakup is as follows: Bokajan (214), Howraghat (239), and Diphu (237).

To encourage greater women's participation, 60 all-women polling stations have been established, 20 in each constituency. Additionally, one Model Polling Station has been set up in every LAC to showcase best practices in voter facilitation.

The first phase of training for polling personnel has been completed, while the second and third phases are scheduled between March 29 and April 3.

A total of 17 candidates are in the fray across the three constituencies, 5 in Bokajan and 6 each in Howraghat and Diphu.

Also Read: Assam Election 2026: Fewer Candidates, Fewer Women on the Ballot