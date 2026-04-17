House gutted by fire

BOKAKHAT: A devastating fire broke out on the first day of Bohag (Assamese New Year) in Ward No. 9 of Bokakhat town, in which a house was reduced to ashes.

The fire occurred at the residence of a man named Tipul Rajuar in the Jyotipur area of Bokakhat. According to local residents, the fire was allegedly set by the homeowner himself following a family dispute.

The house of the five-member family was completely gutted in the blaze. However, the fire brigade arrived in time and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

Meanwhile, Tipul Rajuar, who is accused of starting the fire, is currently absconding.

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