HSLC examination:Biswanath girl Jharna Saikia secures 2nd position

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Jharna Saikia, a student of Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Biswanath Chariali, brought laurels to Biswanath in the results of the HSLC examinations which was announced on Saturday. Jharna Saikia secured the second position in the state with 590 marks out of a total of 600 marks. Jharna, a meritorious student, scored 98 in Assamese, 100 in English, 94 in Mathematics, 98 in General Science, 100 in Social Science and 100 in Advanced Mathematics.

After the news of Jharna’s success, daughter of a small businessman Surendra Nath Saikia and a Anganbari worker Jonali Saikia of Gadhehagi village, Biswanath Chariali, MLA Pramod Borthakur, BJP candidate from Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency Ranjit Dutta, Biswanath AASU leaders, Biswanath District Journalists’ Union, Biswanath District Press Correspondents’ Union, leaders of various organisations and dignitaries reached the school and felicitated Jharna Saikia.

Jharna Saikia, meanwhile, told reporters that she studied for 10 hours a day and took the help of domestic teachers. She had expected to do well but did not think of finishing second. Jharna Saikia, who loves to read books, hopes to become a good doctor in the days to come. On the other hand, local MLA Pramod Borthakur provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 while her school Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan gave Rs 20,000 for pursuing higher education in the future.

