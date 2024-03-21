Nagaland CM Urges Dialogue with ENPO Amidst Electoral Boycott Threat

DIMAPUR: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had called on the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) to refrain from boycotting electoral procedures by agreeing that there is a need for dialogue and cooperation in resolving disagreements. His message was cast at the ticket distribution event for the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Dr. Chumben Murry.

Rio said the state cabinet would summon a meeting of all the 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland after their return from Delhi to address their grievances. Further, he stressed the importance of their cooperation with ENPO in addressing the issues of power-sharing for the benefit of the people. He spoke against the notion that the proposed autonomous body would be under the control of the Governor, calling it "undemocratic."

On the other hand, Rio has pointed out major policy issues that they have to address, as per their mandate in Eastern Nagaland: improvement in the development in the ENPO area, improvement in education and healthcare, increasing per capita income, job reservations, and opportunities for higher studies. He pointed out that there are certain Naga communities geographically separated from each other but having a common identity and therefore need to work together to shape up the state's future.

Concerns raised by the Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union (ENLU), in this regard, Rio assured the state government would remain committed to ensuring that all issues have to be resolved through dialogue and consultation. ENLU had raised concerns on the suspension of the ongoing public emergency to ascertain the greater interest of Frontier Nagaland Territory.

As for issues raised in the ongoing 3rd North East Games 2024 and the recruitment of Home Guards & Civil Defence, Rio took corrective measures and personal oversight. He also took up the recent raid of the CBI at FOCUS-IFAD under the Agriculture department, saying they had suspended the officials involved, and the case was under the CBI jurisdiction.

Deputy CM Y Patton attributed the lack of BJP state officials present at the ticket distribution event to improper communication, promising that they would be present at the scheduled meeting. ENLU also expressed dissatisfaction with the draft Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) and delay in providing the same by the Government of India, and making all necessary stakeholders discuss and agree on the draft for a permanent solution.