Human–elephant conflict escalates to alarming levels in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The human–elephant conflict has taken a terrifying shape in various parts of Assam. In many places, people have been deprived of sleep. In the outskirts of Numaligarh too, the problem of wild elephants has intensified severely. Herds of wild elephants roaming the highways, lanes, by-lanes, courtyards, and paddy fields of Numaligarh have become a common sight. The wild elephants wander about like cattle and goats.

On one hand, are the hungry herds of elephants while on the other, the farmers trying to save their paddy fields. Instead of the golden harvest, the fields are filled day and night with wild elephants. Even during harvest time, people have to remain alert watching out for elephants.

In Daigrong, Mithaamchapori, Jathipatia, Kenduguri, Rowduar, Madhupur, Ponka, and several flood-affected, erosion-prone villages of Golaghat district, wild elephants now roam freely in the farmers’ fields. Herds of wild elephants destroy the paddy fields from one end to the other while the farmers are forced to remain silent spectators. Even during the daytime, the menace of wild elephants continues.

An adult elephant requires 18 maunds of food daily. Driven by hunger, herds of wild elephants wander restlessly. While the people of Assam take pride in elephants, the general public is now facing a severe crisis. Year after year, the human–elephant conflict has intensified and now reached an extreme stage. With major forest habitats being destroyed from one side, severe shortages of elephant corridors, shelters, and food have arisen. As a result, wild elephants have become increasingly aggressive, leading to the deaths of both humans and elephants.

