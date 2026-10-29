Hundreds Gather for Traditional Community Fishing Festival in Kamrup’s Nagarbera

Kamrup: Hundreds of enthusiastic villagers waded into the waist-deep waters of Jamalai Beel in Nagarbera, Kamrup district, to celebrate a spectacular post-monsoon community fishing festival (Samuhik Matsya Xikar). Keeping an age-old rural custom alive, men, women, and children from several surrounding villages converged at the natural wetland with traditional bamboo fishing gears.

Armed with indigenous equipment like jakoi (triangular bamboo scoops), jal (cast nets), and palo, the participants transformed the serene waters into a lively hub of celebration. The collaborative harvest yielded a rich bounty of local freshwater species, including puti, dorikana, goroi, and kawoi.

The atmosphere remained ecstatic throughout the day as families gathered along the banks to sort their catch. "This tradition is not just about catching fish; it is the ultimate symbol of our communal harmony and shared rural heritage," stated Minakshi Das, a local resident participating with her family.

Organized as water levels receded, the event highlighted the vibrant cultural bond between the Assamese people and their natural aquatic ecosystems. Such grassroots celebrations continue to play a crucial role in conserving indigenous folklore, strengthening local ties, and preserving the state's traditional fishing footprint for future generations.