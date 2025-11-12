Hundreds, including former BJP and government officials, join Congress in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant boost to the Congress party, a large number of people, including several prominent leaders, joined the Congress party at a ceremony held at the Nagaon District Congress Office on Monday. The event was attended by MP Pradyut Bordoloi, along with other senior leaders. The joining ceremony saw a massive turnout of people from various parts of the district, including Pakhimoria Block Congress, Raha Block Congress, Barhampur-Kathiatoli Block Congress, and Nagaon-Batadroba Block Congress. Notably, Dr Asim Kumar Das, former State Secretary of BJP SC Morcha, Jyotiprakash Saikia, Executive Engineer of Assam State Fishery Development Corporation, and Surajit Das, along with his wife, joined the Congress. Addressing the gathering, MP Pradyut Bordoloi said that the Congress party was the only alternative to the current BJP government in the state. He claimed that the BJP government had failed to address the issues of the people and only created a syndicate that was flourishing in the state. Bordoloi also said that the Congress would work towards forming a government in Dispur that would be people-centric. MLA Nurul Huda, who also addressed the gathering, criticized the BJP government for its failure to deliver on its promises. He said that the people of Assam were fed up with the BJP's policies and looking for an alternative. Huda also claimed that the BJP government was trying to deceive the people with its schemes and policies, but that the people would not be fooled.

Also Read: Assam: Leaders from AGP, BJP, AIUDF switch to Congress in Bongaigaon