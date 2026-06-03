Hundreds Protest in Chaygaon, Demand Strict Punishment for Accused in Minor Rape Case

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Tension gripped Chaygaon on Tuesday as hundreds of people took to the streets demanding capital punishment for Akkas Ali (35 years), accused of raping a minor at Natun Kaimari in Chaygaon under Kamrup district.

The protest programme was organised by the South Kamrup district unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Protesters carried out a rally from Chaygaon Bazar to Chaygaon police station, raising slogans and demanding the harshest punishment for the accused.

The situation charged up in front of the police station as demonstrators strongly condemned the incident and called for speedy justice and strict legal action against the accused.

Following the protest, the South Kamrup district unit of VHP submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police, Assam, through the concerned police authorities, seeking stringent punishment for the accused.

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