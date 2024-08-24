ICMR Team Investigates Surge in Malaria Cases in Udalguri District Amidst 2024 Outbreak

MANGALDAI: In view of the alarmingly increasing number of malaria cases in Udalguri district in 2024 witnessing the highest number of malaria cases since 2020 with 65 persons infected with malaria, mainly in the Dalani Bosti area, a team of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) arrived in Udalguri district recently to further investigate the causes and prevention of the malaria outbreak.

Following the directions of District Commissioner Javir Rahul Suresh, the Joint Director of Health Services, Udalguri vide a letter to ICMR on August 6 has send a team to ICMR for investigation. Taking the matter seriously, the ICMR sent a team to Udalguri for on the spot investigation. The team of ICMR with Dr. Anubhav Joshi, Dr. Kuldeep Singh and Dr. Wasim Akram Mallya on Thursday visited the areas of Line No 6 and 7 of Dhunseri Tea Estate, Lalpani and other areas to meet the patients and see if they were taking their medicines regularly. The team will investigate and report on the root causes and prevention of malaria outbreaks in the region. The department of Health will take action based on the report in the future. The ICAR team also held a meeting with Additional District Commissioner Sarfraz Hoque at Udalguri in this regard.

