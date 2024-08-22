BTC Signs MoU with SBI and Symbiotic Foods to Enhance Pork Production in Udalguri

KOKRAJHAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the BTC and State Bank of India (SBI), Regional Business Office, Tezpur and Symbiotic Foods Private limited, Ghoramari, Tezpur in a function held at the DC office conference hall in Udalguri on Tuesday. The MoU signing ceremony was held in the august presence of Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, EMs and SBI officials of the regional business office, Tezpur- Naresh Kumar Jha. The Principal Secretary of BTC Akash Deep and Naresh Kumar Jha of SBI Regional Business office exchanged the MoU in the presence of the dignitaries.

The Chief of BTC Pramod Boro said the MoU will give a significant boost to the production of pork in Udalguri district, strengthen the local economy, generate grassroot employment and accelerate the efforts under the flagship initiative of ‘Bodoland Pig Mission’ towards making BTR the “Pig and Pork Hub” of the northeast. He said the signing of MoU will pave the way for development of the rural economy of the region. He also said the signing of MoU will enhance the potential of pork production in Udalguri district and improve the rural economy besides generating employment at grassroot level.

“It is a delighted moment to be present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Bank of India, Regional Business Office, Tezpur, and Symbiotic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ghoramari, Tezpur at the conference hall of DC office in Udalguri. He hoped that the local pig rearers and the pork vendors will get impetus after they avail financial opportunity from the bank for extension of their business and rearing.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by EMs of BTC- Dr Nilut Swargiary and Rakesh Brahma; MCLA Dipak Mour, Udalguri DC- Javir Rahul Suresh, DGM, ABU, SBI, LHO, Guwahati- S. Subramanian and senior representatives of the Symbiotic Foods Private Ltd.

